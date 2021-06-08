FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $30.56

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $162.76 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $30.56 or 0.00092856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

