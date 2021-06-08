Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €34.60 ($40.71) and last traded at €34.50 ($40.59). Approximately 19,423 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.10 ($40.12).

FPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.95 ($55.24).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

