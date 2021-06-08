Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.