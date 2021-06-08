Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 6,705 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.57. 86,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.