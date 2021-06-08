Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $452.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

