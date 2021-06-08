Full Sail Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.79. 256,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

