Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 532,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,927,705. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

