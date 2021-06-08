FUNToken 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.84 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $202.78 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

