Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.0883

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $577,843.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00063656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00239624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01207233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.60 or 1.00076799 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.