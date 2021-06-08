Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,514. The company has a market capitalization of $349.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.