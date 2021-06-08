FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

