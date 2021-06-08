FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut by SVB Leerink

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $18.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.77. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.