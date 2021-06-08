FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

BPCGY stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

