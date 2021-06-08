FY2023 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.