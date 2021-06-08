Fyooz (FYZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Fyooz has a market cap of $2.30 million and $21,194.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00958219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.29 or 0.09452061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.