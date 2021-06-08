Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Cap of $74.16 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $74.16 million and approximately $911,215.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

