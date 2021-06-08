GAMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55,091.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $10.44 million and $55,091.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00998521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.93 or 0.09654548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050952 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.