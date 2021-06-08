GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

GAN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 372,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,328. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $762.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.