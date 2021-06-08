Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.