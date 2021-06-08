Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Garmin has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
GRMN traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 561,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $145.20.
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.