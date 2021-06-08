Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

GRMN traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 561,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

