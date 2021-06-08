Gas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.76 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $7.84 or 0.00024314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and $17.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

