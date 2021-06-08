Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore Sells 118,000 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.79. 415,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

