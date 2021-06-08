Geeq (GEEQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $284,293.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Geeq has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $284,293.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00987839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.32 or 0.10002289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

