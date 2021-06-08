Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.74

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 1182703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

