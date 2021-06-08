GenesisX (XGS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $41,310.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

