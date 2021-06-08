Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,422. Genius Sports has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.18.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

