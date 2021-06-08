Gentarium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Gentarium has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $75,550.27 and $14.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,430,037 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars.

