Gentex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

