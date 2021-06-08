Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,295 ($69.18). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,225 ($68.26), with a volume of 52,104 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,037.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

