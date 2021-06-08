George J. Powers Sells 15,822 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

RXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 26.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.