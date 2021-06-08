George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.30

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$120.30 and last traded at C$119.21, with a volume of 21765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$18.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.4886472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,912.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.