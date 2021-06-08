Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.55% of Geospace Technologies worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of GEOS opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.