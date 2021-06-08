Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.28

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile (NYSE:GTY)

