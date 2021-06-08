Gifto Price Tops $0.0777 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Gifto has a total market cap of $59.81 million and $257.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 132.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00998521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.93 or 0.09654548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050952 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

