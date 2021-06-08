GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:GIX opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. GigCapital2 has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.
GigCapital2 Company Profile
GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
