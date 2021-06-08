GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GIX opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. GigCapital2 has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital2 during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GigCapital2 by 33,956.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

