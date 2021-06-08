Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -259.16. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$19.29 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.