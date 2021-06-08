Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.