Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading Up 2.4%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 8,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several research firms have commented on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

