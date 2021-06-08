Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,101. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

