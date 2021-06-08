Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GBLI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

