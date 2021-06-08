Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of GBLI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.98.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.
