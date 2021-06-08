Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.94. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 475,430 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.