Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $139,105.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

