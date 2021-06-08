Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.43. 4,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18.

