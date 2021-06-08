Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.840- EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.36. The stock had a trading volume of 137,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,710. Globant has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

