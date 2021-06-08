GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.53. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 556,352 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

