Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 9,054 Shares

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$9.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.