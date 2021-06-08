GoChain (GO) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $28.84 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,135,228,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,478,715 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

