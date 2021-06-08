GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

