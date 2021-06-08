Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,218. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

