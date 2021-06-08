Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

